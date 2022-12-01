Hyderabad to host VLSI Design Conference in January

December 01, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad will play host to the VLSI Design Conference 2023 in January, a sought after event for stakeholders in the semiconductor, VLSI and Embedded systems space.

Comprising the 36th International Conference of VLSI Design and the 22nd International Conference on Embedded Systems, the event will be held from January 8-12 with the support of the Telangana government, the organisers of VLSI Society of India said on Thursday.

More than 2,000 global delegates are expected to attend the 5-day conference that will also feature around 70 promising IEEE publications (papers and posters).

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and eminent industry leaders are scheduled to speak at the inaugural session of the programme consisting of 2-day tutorials and 3-day conference.

The tutorials will witness industry and academia footfall with sessions running in three parallel tracks, while the conference will have address by VLSI industry leaders, academia and scientific researchers. An Industry Forum with sessions on 5G, Automotive, Semiconductor Manufacturing and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test will be the highlight of the event.

Contests

A host of contests such as Design Contest, User Design Track, and Student Research Forum for budding VLSI engineers, will be part of the conference.

The first physical conference post-pandemic, it has garnered a lot of interest and enthusiasm and set to emerge as a platform for industry and academia to discuss, deliberate, and explore the frontiers of the semiconductor ecosystem, said General Chair, VLSID 2023, Sanjay Churiwala.