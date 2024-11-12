Hyderabad to host ‘Travernia Fest’

Hyderabad is set to host a unique travel event, ‘Travernia Fest,’ bringing together travel enthusiasts, industry experts, and cultural aficionados under one roof at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in November. The festival, designed to celebrate travel and promote the spirit of exploration, aims to foster a vibrant travel community and encourage the habit of travel among Hyderabadis.

With the theme ‘India Travels,’ Travernia Fest will offer an immersive experience for attendees, showcasing a wide range of travel-related exhibitions and activities. The event will feature an expo where industry players will present travel packages, domestic destinations, and tourism services.

The event is curated by travel enthusiasts, including eye surgeon Dr. Anthony Vipin Das who has travelled to 45 countries and authored Around the World in Magnets alongside writer Vidushi Duggal and event mastermind Vikram Muday. “Most travel communities exist online. Through Travernia Fest, we aim to create a physical space for those with a passion for exploration to connect, learn, and share insights about their journeys,” Dr. Vipin noted.

Travernia Fest also invites young explorers with a quiz contest designed for children to ignite an early interest in travel. Food lovers can participate in a culinary contest that challenges them to craft dishes inspired by global cuisines, bringing a taste of the world to Hyderabad. The event will blend B2B, B2C, and C2C networking opportunities, as per a release.