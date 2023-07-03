Hyderabad to host international plastic expo in August  

July 03, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An international plastic expo, titled HIPLEX 2023, will be held at Hitex in Hyderabad from August 4 to 7. Over 500 businesses are likely to showcase their products during the exhibition, which will be organised on over 20,000 square metres.

The businesses will include those dealing in process machinery; printing and packaging materials; raw materials; moulds and die; post processing equipment; quality testing equipment; and research and development solutions.

The exhibition, being organised by Telangana and Andhra Plastics Manufacturers Association, is expected to generate business worth ₹500 crore, said Vimalesh Gupta and other leaders of the association here on Monday.

It will showcase the latest technology and machinery used in the manufacturing of raw materials and various products made of plastic and petrochemicals, spokesperson for the event Anil Reddy Vennam said. The plastic industry will continue to grow despite alternatives to plastics, he said.

There will be an exclusive pavilion for recycling and startups working in this space, said Suresh Chandra Lahoti, chairman and advisory committee of HIPLEX. Telangana government, Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), All India Plastic Manufacturers Association are among those supporting the exhibition.