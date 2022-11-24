Hyderabad to host ICCA global summit in 2027

November 24, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former president of the Federation of Corrugated Box Manufacturers of India M.L. Agarwal has been selected as the second vice-chairman of the International Corrugated Case Association (ICCA) with immediate effect and is in line to become ICCA chairman (2025-2027).

ICCA is a global body representing an industry producing over 130 million tonnes of corrugated boxes valued over $104 billion. The boxes play an important role in the packaging industry, which is growing at 4% globally and at 10% in India, a release announcing Mr. Agarwal’s selection said.

Hyderabad will be hosting the Global Summit 2027 of ICCA from January 28-30, which will be held along with the annual conference of FCBM. The Association of Corrugated Case of Telangana will be the host.

