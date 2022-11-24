  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad to host ICCA global summit in 2027

November 24, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former president of the Federation of Corrugated Box Manufacturers of India M.L. Agarwal has been selected as the second vice-chairman of the International Corrugated Case Association (ICCA) with immediate effect and is in line to become ICCA chairman (2025-2027).

ICCA is a global body representing an industry producing over 130 million tonnes of corrugated boxes valued over $104 billion. The boxes play an important role in the packaging industry, which is growing at 4% globally and at 10% in India, a release announcing Mr. Agarwal’s selection said.

Hyderabad will be hosting the Global Summit 2027 of ICCA from January 28-30, which will be held along with the annual conference of FCBM. The Association of Corrugated Case of Telangana will be the host.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.