Hyderabad to host Additive Manufacturing expo in December

November 18, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

100 firms expected to participate in what organisers say will be the largest such 3D printing expo in India

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad is all set to play host to a two-day Additive Manufacturing exhibition from December 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM), the apex body for additive manufacturing (3D printing) being set up in Telangana, has partnered with CNT and AM Chronicle to organise the expo at Hitex Exhibition Centre here.

More than 100 companies from India and abroad, 50 start-ups, and 15 national research and development institutes are scheduled to participate in the event, which is expected to receive around 3,000 people.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Our vision is to create and enable a sustainable ecosystem for product innovation in India through collaborative efforts between academia, industry and government using the disruptive technology of additive manufacturing,” Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who is also chairman of NCAM, said in a release on Friday.

The exhibition will help start-ups, young entrepreneurs, manufacturing firms, academia, research and development institutes and SMEs understand recent advancements and trends in additive manufacturing and learn about interesting relevant case studies and applications of 3D printing from industry experts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US