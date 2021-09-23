Hyderabad to have 100% sewerage treatment facility in two years

HYDERABAD

23 September 2021

State govt. sanctions ₹3,866 crore for building 31 STPs with 1,260 MLD capacity

In a major decision to improve the infrastructure for treatment of sewerage generated in GHMC limits, the State government has sanctioned ₹3,866.21 crore for establishing 31 sewerage treatment plants (STPs) with capacity of treating 1,260 million litres per day (MLD) sewerage through the hybrid annuity model. They would be completed in two years.

Giving details of the project to “make Hyderabad a global city”, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao told newspersons here on Thursday that the project would also help protect water bodies including lakes, tanks and ponds in the city. Once completed, the project would make Hyderabad the only city in the country to have 100% sewerage treatment facility along with the existing STPs.

He also indicated the government’s plans to remove encroachments on nalas to allow free discharge of stormwater. However, the government would take both the public and elected representatives into confidence before embarking upon the task and would also make a legislation, if necessary, to make the task hurdle-free.

The Minister stated that the project would be taken up in three packages to construct eight STPs with 402.5 MLD capacity with ₹1,230.21 crore in the north of Musi, six STPs with 480.5 MLD with ₹1,355.13 crore in the south of Musi and another 17 STPs with 376.5 MLD with ₹1,280.87 crore for Kukatpally-Hussainsagar lake catchment area.

As per the hybrid annuity model, the State government would contribute ₹1,546.49 crore (40%) investment while the remaining amount would be mobilised by the contract agencies. The agencies would also have the responsibility to maintain the plants for 15 years after completion.

Stating that the scaling up of sewerage treatment facility was taken up on the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to meet the sewerage treatment needs for the next 10 years, Mr. Rama Rao said about 1,650 MLD sewerage water was being generated every day now and another 300 MLD could add up in the next 10 years, according to a study conducted by Shah Consultants.

On the existing sewerage water treatment facility, the Minister said 25 STPs were functioning now with a treatment capacity of 772 MLD out of 1,650 MLD generated every day. He stated that the present capacity could handle only 46.78% of the total sewerage water generated with 53.22% (878 MLD) going untreated into water bodies.

Drinking water

The Minister further stated that the government had also sanctioned ₹1,200 crore for providing adequate drinking water to people in urban local bodies (ULBs) and gram panchayats within the ORR and outside GHMC limits. Additional service reservoirs with 137 MLD would be constructed and 2,100 km pipelines would be laid to ensure adequate water to about 20 lakh people.

He stated that about two lakh new tap connections would be given to below poverty line families in ULBs such as Jalpally, Kompally, Nizampet, Narsingi, Manikonda, Bandlaguda Jagir and others besides gram panchayats within ORR, but outside GHMC.