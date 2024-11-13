Hyderabad to get regional centre of Indian Institute of Creative Technology

Hyderabad will get a regional centre of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology - that the Central Government is setting up on a public private partnership mode in Mumbai as a national centre of excellence for animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality (AVGC-XR).

Hub & spoke model

It is going to be an important pillar for supporting the skills requirement of the sector and in terms of helping individual innovators set up startups and enterprises of the future through an accelerator and incubator. While the Institute is going to be set up in Mumbai, it will also have multiple regional spokes and one such centre will be in Hyderabad, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju said in Hyderabad on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

Facility in IMAGE Tower

“All activities are going to start quickly.. the facility in Hyderabad will be set up in the IMAGE Tower,” he told media at the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC 2024) that got underway in the city on November 13. In Mumbai, the Institute has already started functioning from a temporary campus and Maharashtra government has allotted land for the permanent facility.

Industry will run the centre

The centre will hold 48% stake in the national Institute with the rest held by industry bodies FICCI and CII. It will be run by the industry and will factor in requirements of the industry, the senior official said, explaining game development is a very important element of media and entertainment landscape of India. It has a huge economic and employment potential.

Domestic gaming industry ought to be supported because otherwise games from rest of world will populating our country while we ourselves have huge story telling history, rich cultural heritage of telling story telling. It is a sunrise industry with India accounting for a mere 2% of the global market. The target is to increase the share to 4%, Mr.Jaju said, adding both the Centre and several State governments had been initiating policy measures to accelerate growth.

This new institution will serve as a hub for innovation, creativity, and talent development, ensuring India stays at the forefront of the global creative economy.

