Hyderabad to get more rain after Friday’s heavy downpour

Hyderabad and its surrounding areas experienced heavy rainfall on Friday (September 20, 2024) evening leaving many areas flooded and disrupting traffic flow. The heavy rainfall led to water stagnation at several locations across the city, prompting Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams from Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) and traffic police to clear the waterlogged areas and ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

According to the data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) as of 12 a.m, Bansilalpet received 76.3 mm rainfall, followed by Gunfoundry (68.5 mm), Nampally (68.3 mm), Uppal (67 mm), Kapra (61 mm), Musheerabad (60.5 mm and 59.5 mm), Goshamahal (59.8 mm), Begumpet (59.8 mm), Malkajgiri (59 mm), and Khairatabad (58 mm).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky for the city on Saturday (September 21, 2024). According to the forecast released on Saturday morning, “Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds, are very likely to occur in Hyderabad.”

