ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad to get more rain after Friday’s heavy downpour

Updated - September 21, 2024 11:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Commuters caught in rain in Hyderabad on Saturday (September 21, 2024). | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna G

Hyderabad and its surrounding areas experienced heavy rainfall on Friday (September 20, 2024) evening leaving many areas flooded and disrupting traffic flow. The heavy rainfall led to water stagnation at several locations across the city, prompting Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams from Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) and traffic police to clear the waterlogged areas and ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Telangana likely to receive rain again from September 23 onwards

According to the data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) as of 12 a.m, Bansilalpet received 76.3 mm rainfall, followed by Gunfoundry (68.5 mm), Nampally (68.3 mm), Uppal (67 mm), Kapra (61 mm), Musheerabad (60.5 mm and 59.5 mm), Goshamahal (59.8 mm), Begumpet (59.8 mm), Malkajgiri (59 mm), and Khairatabad (58 mm).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky for the city on Saturday (September 21, 2024). According to the forecast released on Saturday morning, “Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds, are very likely to occur in Hyderabad.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US