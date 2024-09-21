GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad to get more rain after Friday’s heavy downpour

Updated - September 21, 2024 11:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Commuters caught in rain in Hyderabad on Saturday (September 21, 2024).

Commuters caught in rain in Hyderabad on Saturday (September 21, 2024). | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna G

Hyderabad and its surrounding areas experienced heavy rainfall on Friday (September 20, 2024) evening leaving many areas flooded and disrupting traffic flow. The heavy rainfall led to water stagnation at several locations across the city, prompting Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams from Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) and traffic police to clear the waterlogged areas and ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Telangana likely to receive rain again from September 23 onwards

According to the data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) as of 12 a.m, Bansilalpet received 76.3 mm rainfall, followed by Gunfoundry (68.5 mm), Nampally (68.3 mm), Uppal (67 mm), Kapra (61 mm), Musheerabad (60.5 mm and 59.5 mm), Goshamahal (59.8 mm), Begumpet (59.8 mm), Malkajgiri (59 mm), and Khairatabad (58 mm).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky for the city on Saturday (September 21, 2024). According to the forecast released on Saturday morning, “Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds, are very likely to occur in Hyderabad.”

Published - September 21, 2024 11:18 am IST

