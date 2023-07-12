Hyderabad teen makes it to Asian Games skateboard event

July 12, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

Typical middle-class conditions make it challenging for any parent to let their kid pursue sporting aspirations. But Srikant Lakhotia, who works in a plywood shop, and his wife Aomal, a homemaker, decided to back their daughter Dhruvi’s love for skating. And now the result is there for everyone to see — the 15-year-old is the only girl from Telangana to represent India in the Asian Games in skateboard event, to be held in China this September.

For Dhruvi, the Asiad will also be her maiden international outing after she missed an event in Argentina last year which was cancelled.

People walking past the skating rink adjacent to the main gate of L.B. Stadium here may have seen the young talent training there, but it is possible they assumed she was skating just to keep fit or for fun’s sake.

Dhruvi has been trained by SATS coach C. Jitender Gupta since the age of eight and her qualifying for the forthcoming Asiad is a tribute to her passion, commitment and perseverance under adversity.

“I was really working hard to make it to the Asian Games and am glad that I have made it,” she said. “I am ready for any challenge,” she added. Dhruvi, the national champion and now an Intermediate first-year student at Nava Chaitanya Junior College here, said her love for the sport grew by the day, thanks to her coach.

“The competition will be at a different level for sure. But, I am really working hard to come back with a medal and am thankful for the support of Jitender sir,” she said.

“Honestly, my family and I never felt uncomfortable during any aspect of training. Jitender sir is so concerned and caring that I enjoy every training session and this qualification for the Asiad too is just because of him,” Dhruvi added.

Mr.Jitender said that he changed her category to skateboard since it is an Olympic event and also because of the great potential that she showed. “She is one of those rare young talent who is seldom distracted by anything else. She is a very disciplined skater who maintains great balance between academics and skating,” the proud coach said.

