ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad surgeon becomes first doctor in India to achieve SRC accreditation

January 04, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

Healthcare facilities and surgeons seeking an SRC accreditation undergo an extensive assessment

The Hindu Bureau

Dr Vimee Bindra becomes first doctor in India to acheive SRC accreditation. Photo: Special Arrangement

Leading endometriosis surgeon from Hyderabad Dr Vimee Bindra on Tuesday was awarded an accreditation from the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) as a master surgeon in multi-disciplinary endometriosis care. Dr Bindra is the first doctor from India to receive this status. The status as an accredited surgeon means that Dr Bindra has met the internationally recognised standards. 

Achieving accreditation means being the best in the speciality and dedicated to delivering the highest standards of care possible as per international standards. A lot is required when accreditation is applied for. These requirements include surgical volumes, facility equipment, a virtual tour of the facility, clinical pathways and standardised operating procedures, a random selection of files and emphasis on patient education. The inspectors evaluated all these standards and granted us the accreditation, said Dr Vimee Bindra.

Healthcare facilities and surgeons seeking an SRC accreditation undergo an extensive assessment to ensure the applicant meets the proven standards and requirements. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gary M Pratt, CEO of SRC said, “We are proud to recognise Dr Bindra for her commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all the patients. This accreditation signals that the surgeon is among the best in this speciality and is dedicated to delivering highest level of care possible”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US