Hyderabad surgeon becomes first doctor in India to achieve SRC accreditation

January 04, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

Leading endometriosis surgeon from Hyderabad Dr Vimee Bindra on Tuesday was awarded an accreditation from the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) as a master surgeon in multi-disciplinary endometriosis care. Dr Bindra is the first doctor from India to receive this status. The status as an accredited surgeon means that Dr Bindra has met the internationally recognised standards.

Achieving accreditation means being the best in the speciality and dedicated to delivering the highest standards of care possible as per international standards. A lot is required when accreditation is applied for. These requirements include surgical volumes, facility equipment, a virtual tour of the facility, clinical pathways and standardised operating procedures, a random selection of files and emphasis on patient education. The inspectors evaluated all these standards and granted us the accreditation, said Dr Vimee Bindra.

Healthcare facilities and surgeons seeking an SRC accreditation undergo an extensive assessment to ensure the applicant meets the proven standards and requirements.

Gary M Pratt, CEO of SRC said, “We are proud to recognise Dr Bindra for her commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all the patients. This accreditation signals that the surgeon is among the best in this speciality and is dedicated to delivering highest level of care possible”

ADVERTISEMENT