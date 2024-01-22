Hyderabad suffused in saffron as city celebrates Ram temple consecration

January 22, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad was awash in saffron hues on Monday as the city joined the celebratory atmosphere linked to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Saffron flags adorned homes, and vehicles, from two-wheelers to four-wheelers, proudly displayed the colour, creating a saffron wave throughout the city.

Despite the physical distance of about 1,300 kilometres from Hyderabad to Ayodhya, the residents gathered at local temples and tuned in to television broadcasts to witness the historic event. Many temples across the city were seen decorated with flowers and lights.

At the Adikmet Veeranjaneya Swamy temple, Mahesh, a software engineer, said: “Although it’s Monday morning and we’re in a hurry to get to the office, we’ve taken time out to offer our prayers as a mark of respect to Lord Ram.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nizam College grounds in Basheerbagh hosted a live screening of the ceremony organised by a political party, attracting hundreds of people from various parts of the city.

“I reside in Yousufguda and have come to witness the historic moment of Pran Pratishtha. There has been a long struggle in the country to achieve this moment,” said Raju, who attended the event with a friend.

Dignitaries including Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy, and national president for BJP’s OBC Morcha, K Laxman, were also present at the venue.

As the ceremony unfolded in Ayodhya, the crowd at Nizam College grounds witnessed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at 12:30., accompanied by musical performances.

The venue also hosted a photo exhibition chronicling events related to the Babri Masjid demolition and the construction of the Ram Mandir, spanning from 1528 to 2024. The exhibition showcased newspaper clippings and cutouts, offering a historical perspective to the attendees.

Beyond Basheerbagh, the festive spirit extended to other parts of the city.

In Chikkadpally, a stationary shop owner, Venkat Ramana, set up a stall selling saffron flags featuring images of Lord Ram and Hanuman.

Similarly, in Tarnaka, the National Association of Street Vendors of India organised a free lunch programme in honour of the ceremony. Several other temples and residential colonies organised ‘annadanam’ or free lunch for devotees.

The students of Keshav Memorial Institute of Technology in Narayanguda took out a procession with hundreds of them dancing on the road from the College to Melkote Park and returned in the same path in the morning before the Ayodhya event. Near the business area of Begum Bazaar Chatri, families and women in the area took out a procession in the morning. In Abids area, members of Gujarati community took out a procession from Apsara Hotel with children and adults dancing and bursting crackers.

During the evening, lamps were illuminated, and fireworks were ignited in various areas of the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.