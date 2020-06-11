Hyderabad students in pause mode for online classes

Hyderabad

11 June 2020 23:13 IST

Computer peripherals in short supply

A surge in demand of computers and peripherals and disruption in supply chain has upset the plans of many students from accessing online classes. “There are no webcams. We have visited almost all the shops here but they are not available,” said a Class IX student who came with her father to make a purchase at Chinoy Trade Centre. Their home computer doesn’t have a webcam, which is in great demand for online classes. A large number of students faced a similar dilemma at Chinoy Trade Centre, which is a hub of sales of computers, laptops and a range of computer peripherals in the city. Presently, the students are making do with cellphones.

Plug-in headphones, mics, webcams and a few branded computers and laptops have disappeared from the market. “There is a 30-40% increase in sales and in demand. But we have run out of supplies. Most of the computer goods are manufactured in China and that supply chain has been disrupted,” said Sunil Kumar of Saraf Computers. “Most of the customers now are school students and their parents. But we are helpless. The situation hopefully will ease by September,” said Mr. Kumar. Outside the shop, customers almost bounced off each other moving from one shop to the other without a care for social distancing.

The computer market is popular for a variety of reasons, including the choice, lower prices, as well as the option to tweak computer configurations according to needs.

“We have been seeing this increase in demand over the past 15 days. The prices have also gone up as there are doubts about supplies. Even movement of goods from Mumbai and Delhi has been affected by lockdown,” said Sandeep of Shweta Computers.

Online stores are of little help as the choice is limited to higher priced models and the delivery time is a week or fortnight for webcams.