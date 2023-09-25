Hyderabad student gets Prime Minister’s appreciation in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

September 25, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

After receiving appreciation for her interest in setting up libraries from State Ministers and officials in Hyderabad, a seventh grader at Hyderabad Public School, Akarshana Satish found her way to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

In the 105th episode, Mr. Modi commended the efforts of the 11-year-old in setting up seven walk-in libraries.

“At just 11 years old, Akarshana Satish is running 7 libraries for children. She decided to gather books from neighbours and relatives and now her library has 6,000 books. An inspiration to everyone,” Mr. Modi said.

Akarshana’s mission in setting up free libraries for children began around COVID-19 time when she first visited the MNJ Cancer Hospital. She helped children get the colouring books. She began collecting books from various sources and donors. Her walk-in library stops now are at Sanathnagar police station, Government Juvenile Home for Girls, Gayatri Nagar Association, Coimbatore City Police street library, V7 Nolambur police station, Chennai, and Government High School, Sanathnagar.