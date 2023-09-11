Hyderabad startup Arrobot develops unmanned guided vehicle for armed forces

September 11, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A startup from Hyderabad, Arrobot, has developed an Unmanned Guided Vehicle (UGV) for the armed forces.

It will help users in logistics, surveillance and reconnaissance in difficult terrain and environment. It can carry up to 200 kg and tug up to 600 kg and offers a 30-degree view. With additional attachments, it will be able to execute multiple other functions, the startup said on Monday.

The company said it has received at least 10 unique orders for the UGV from multinational companies and Government of India undertakings.

A joint-venture of aerospace and defence component maker Raghu Vamsi Group and Par East, which is an autonomous solutions provider for manufacturing and supply chains, Arrobot was established in April 2023 to capitalise on the growth in automation, which is being catalysed by Industry 4.0. The plan is to empower industries with the tools they need to thrive, co-founder and CEO Ravi Achanta said.

In a release, Arrobot said it aims to create highly skilled job opportunities for youth over next two years and plans to hire over 100 employees in next one year.

Congratulating Raghu Vamsi Group managing director Vamsi Vikas, Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, in a social media post after launching the UGV recently, said, “Delighted to launch Arrobot products, including an Autonomous Unmanned Ground Vehicle that will be much in use for soldiers in difficult terrains.” The startup is into robotics and autonomous solutions and developing technologies for defence and aerospace sectors, he posted.

Mr. Vikas said Raghu Vamsi Group has developed solutions for autonomous material movement up to five tonnes and pushback for towing and tugging aircraft. The group has manufacturing capabilities in CNC machining, sheet metal, gears, composites, fasteners, electronics and electro optics. It has five manufacturing locations in Hyderabad and employs over 500 people.