Hyderabad stand-up comedian Utsav Dixit arrested for Porsche crash at KBR park

The Banjara Hills police have arrested Ustav Dixit, a 33-year-old businessman and stand-up comedian, following a high-speed road accident involving his luxury car near KBR Park during the wee hours of November 1.

Police said that Dixit, a resident of Banjara Hills, faces charges under multiple sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act for alleged reckless driving and property damage.

The incident occurred early on the morning of 1 November, at approximately 5:45 a.m., when Dixit’s red Porsche reportedly lost control, veering off the road and crashing into the boundary wall of KBR Park. “The impact severely damaged a section of the wall, nearby railings, and parts of the pavement, sparking immediate concerns among residents and park visitors,” said the police.

The car, missing the missing a front number plate, was discovered by patrolling police personnel who responded after a concerned citizen alerted authorities via a Dial 100 call.

“Upon inspecting the vehicle, officers found a broken number plate inside, revealing the registration number TS 10 FH 0900,” added the police.

The crash left the front of the Porsche and its wheels significantly damaged, but by the time police arrived, the driver had fled the scene.

Following an investigation, police were able to identify Dixit as the driver based on available evidence.

He was subsequently arrested and subjected to a medical examination to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident. Authorities also seized Dixit’s driving license, which is being forwarded to the Road Transport Office for disqualification under Section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Preliminary investigations suggest that excessive speed and reckless driving may have contributed to the crash.

Dixit has been charged under Sections 110 and 281 of the Banjara Nagar Statutes, Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and Section 3 of the PDPP Act.