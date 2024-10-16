ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad | Special drive to clear waste on roadside, in parks and near drains from October 16 to November 8

Updated - October 16, 2024 12:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will conduct a special drive from October 16 to November 8 to clear the spots where garbage has accumulated for a long time. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has devised an action plan to clear the city of the ‘legacy waste’ accumulating on the roadside, in parks and near the drains and lakes.

A special drive is being taken up from October 16 to November 8 in various circles, for clearance of the spots where garbage has accumulated for a long time. Earth movers, transport vehicles and manpower would be deployed in considerable numbers to carry out the intensive cleaning programme, a note informed. Vehicles will be organised by the Hyderabad integrated MSW Limited for the solid waste, and by the C&D processing facilities for the construction debris, while the GHMC officials will monitor the operations.

The drive will be conducted in three phases of seven days each, with specific circles covered in each phase.

Hyderabad devises action plan to remove trash from streets
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US