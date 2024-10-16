GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad | Special drive to clear waste on roadside, in parks and near drains from October 16 to November 8

Updated - October 16, 2024 12:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will conduct a special drive from October 16 to November 8 to clear the spots where garbage has accumulated for a long time. File

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will conduct a special drive from October 16 to November 8 to clear the spots where garbage has accumulated for a long time. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has devised an action plan to clear the city of the ‘legacy waste’ accumulating on the roadside, in parks and near the drains and lakes.

A special drive is being taken up from October 16 to November 8 in various circles, for clearance of the spots where garbage has accumulated for a long time. Earth movers, transport vehicles and manpower would be deployed in considerable numbers to carry out the intensive cleaning programme, a note informed. Vehicles will be organised by the Hyderabad integrated MSW Limited for the solid waste, and by the C&D processing facilities for the construction debris, while the GHMC officials will monitor the operations.

The drive will be conducted in three phases of seven days each, with specific circles covered in each phase.

Hyderabad devises action plan to remove trash from streets

Published - October 16, 2024 12:08 pm IST

Hyderabad / Telangana

