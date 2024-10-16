Hyderabad | Special drive to clear waste on roadside, in parks and near drains from October 16 to November 8

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has devised an action plan to clear the city of the ‘legacy waste’ accumulating on the roadside, in parks and near the drains and lakes.

A special drive is being taken up from October 16 to November 8 in various circles, for clearance of the spots where garbage has accumulated for a long time. Earth movers, transport vehicles and manpower would be deployed in considerable numbers to carry out the intensive cleaning programme, a note informed. Vehicles will be organised by the Hyderabad integrated MSW Limited for the solid waste, and by the C&D processing facilities for the construction debris, while the GHMC officials will monitor the operations.

The drive will be conducted in three phases of seven days each, with specific circles covered in each phase.