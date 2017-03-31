Hyderabad sizzles at 40.8 degree Celsius

The city sizzled at 40.8 degree Celsius on Friday. Weatherman has predicted a further rise in temperature in the coming days much to the chagrin of denizens.

Hyderabad has recorded high day temperatures exceeding 40 degree Celsius in the last three days and no respite is in sight as there are no rainfall systems forming that can lower the temperature.

Hot days will continue for another week with day temperatures likely to be above normal by two to four degree Centigrade hovering between 38 degree Centigrade and 43 degree Celsius while there will not be any significant change in the night temperature, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecasts.

As per its model and data from the India Meteorological Department, dry weather conditions will continue over Telangana during the next one week due to the prevailing south-easterly to southerly winds. Minimum temperature will be in the range of 23 degree Celsius to 27 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature will be in the range of 38-41 degree Celsius and minimum temperature will be in the range of 23-25 degree Celsius in 17 districts of the State.