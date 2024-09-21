Hyderabad She Teams nab 996 men for misbehaving with women near Khairatabad Ganesh and other crowded areas

The Hyderabad She Teams police nabbed 996 individuals for misbehaving with women devotees during this year’s 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad. The offenders were caught red-handed engaging in indecent behavior at Khairatabad Bada Ganesh and other crowded areas in the city, an official release said.

The She Teams conducted round-the-clock operations to ensure the safety and security of women during the festival. “These offenders were caught red-handed in the act, engaging in indecent behavior towards women in public spaces, with video/photo evidence. Petty cases under section 70(c) of CP act and 292 BNS will be registered against them and produced before the magistrate along with the evidence,” said the release.

In some cases where video evidence was unavailable, the offenders were counseled and warned in the presence of their family members.

The police department has urged citizens to report any instances of harassment or misconduct to the She Teams or dial 100. The She Teams are committed to protecting women and ensuring a safe environment for all.