A city school adopted a Malabar Pied Hornbill of the Nehru Zoological Park for a period of one year, a press release from zoo informed on Tuesday.

The Taraporewallas Montessori and High School, represented by a group of children who visited the zoo along with chairperson Kalpana Vishwas, presented a cheque of ₹30,000 to zoo curator S.Rajashekar towards adoption charges, the release said.