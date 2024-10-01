Hyderabad reported 496 dengue cases in September: DMHO

Hyderabad reported 496 cases of dengue in September 2024, lower than the 920 cases recorded in the same month in 2023 and 1,222 cases in 2022, according to Hyderabad District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr. J. Venkat. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the DMHO highlighted the decline, attributing it to proactive measures taken by the Health department.

“Typically, dengue cases peak in September due to rains and increased vector activity, but this year we have seen a downtrend,” said Mr. Venkat. He explained that most cases were concentrated in Secunderabad, Musheerabad, and Malakpet areas of the city where mosquito-borne activity was particularly high. “The Health department responded with regular fogging and spraying in these areas, which may have contributed to the reduction in cases,” he said.

The DMHO made the remarks during a visit to Osmania General Hospital (OGH), where he was accompanied by Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) Commissioner Dr. J. Ajaya Kumar. The officials were reviewing the hospital’s response to the ongoing seasonal disease outbreaks. OGH Superintendent Dr. Rakesh Sahay was also present at the media briefing.

Addressing the rise in chikungunya cases, Mr. Venkat noted that after a gap of six to seven years, the city is seeing an increase in the viral disease. He assured that the Health department is conducting regular tests at all basti dawakhanas to manage the situation. He added,“Special care is being provided to pregnant women to prevent complications related to the disease.”

During his inspection of OGH’s out-patient and in-patient wards,Dr. Ajaya observed that the hospital’s drug distribution was running smoothly. “The hospital sees about 400 to 500 out-patients daily, with around 100 presenting with fever. Only 10 to 15 of these cases require admission, and of them, five to six are diagnosed with dengue, none in severe condition,” he said.

