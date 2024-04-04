ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad records 261% surge in office-space transactions in Q1 2024: report

April 04, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The city accounts for 19% of the cumulative office transactions across India’s top eight cities

The Hindu Bureau

The first quarter also sees the completion of 3.7 million square feet of office space in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Representational photo

Hyderabad has emerged as a standout performer, experiencing a 261% year-on-year (YoY) surge in office-space transactions, according to the latest report by Knight Frank India titled ‘India Real Estate: Residential and Office Q1 2024’.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the period of January to March 2024, Hyderabad witnessed office-space transactions totalling three million square feet, a significant increase from 0.8 million square feet in Q1 2023. That translates to 19% of the cumulative office transactions across the country’s top eight cities.

The quarter saw 3.7 million square feet of office completions in Hyderabad whereas office rent remained stable, experiencing a marginal 1% YoY change at ₹ 65.9 a square feet a month.

In the residential market, Hyderabad recorded the sharpest residential price appreciation among Indian cities, soaring by 13% YoY during Q1 2024, with an average price level of ₹ 5,655 a square feet. The quarter witnessed the sale of 9,550 residential units, marking a 15% YoY growth whereas 11,140 units were launched, showing a 1% YoY increase.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A significant portion of the residential sales in Q1 2024, constituting 64%, were in the bracket of ₹1 crore and above, registering a 65% YoY growth. Sales in the ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore bracket and below ₹50 lakh bracket accounted for 28% and 8% respectively of the overall residential sales in the market.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US