Hyderabad records 261% surge in office-space transactions in Q1 2024: report

April 04, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad has emerged as a standout performer, experiencing a 261% year-on-year (YoY) surge in office-space transactions, according to the latest report by Knight Frank India titled ‘India Real Estate: Residential and Office Q1 2024’.

During the period of January to March 2024, Hyderabad witnessed office-space transactions totalling three million square feet, a significant increase from 0.8 million square feet in Q1 2023. That translates to 19% of the cumulative office transactions across the country’s top eight cities.

The quarter saw 3.7 million square feet of office completions in Hyderabad whereas office rent remained stable, experiencing a marginal 1% YoY change at ₹ 65.9 a square feet a month.

In the residential market, Hyderabad recorded the sharpest residential price appreciation among Indian cities, soaring by 13% YoY during Q1 2024, with an average price level of ₹ 5,655 a square feet. The quarter witnessed the sale of 9,550 residential units, marking a 15% YoY growth whereas 11,140 units were launched, showing a 1% YoY increase.

A significant portion of the residential sales in Q1 2024, constituting 64%, were in the bracket of ₹1 crore and above, registering a 65% YoY growth. Sales in the ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore bracket and below ₹50 lakh bracket accounted for 28% and 8% respectively of the overall residential sales in the market.

