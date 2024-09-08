Hyderabad receives scattered rains

Hyderabad experienced scattered rains across several areas on Sunday afternoon and evening, causing minor water stagnation in some locations. However, as it was a holiday, traffic flow remained largely unaffected.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 7 p.m., Rajendra Nagar recorded the highest rainfall at 27.3 mm, followed by Shivarampally with 21 mm, Karvan with 16.3 mm, Bahadurpura and Falaknuma each with 14.8 mm, Langar Houz with 14.5 mm, Chandrayangutta with 13.3 mm, and Jubilee Hills with 11.8 mm.

Teams from the traffic police and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) were on the ground, working to clear waterlogged areas and assist commuters. Key areas affected by water stagnation included Secunderabad, Bowenpally, Bharat Nagar, Kukatpally, Karkhana, Habsiguda, and Attapur, among others.

Many citizens took to social media platform X to express their concerns. One user highlighted issues near the PVNR expressway, where water falling from the pillars was causing difficulties, especially for two-wheeler and three-wheeler riders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.