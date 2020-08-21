Hyderabad real estate fares better than other cities, says JLL report

Government policies gave confidence to market, says report

Hyderabad city’s real estate performance was far better in 2020, so far, as compared to other cities in the country and its formal economy was one of the first in urban India that resumed its stability as the lockdown rules were relaxed, according to the JLL-CII report ‘Hyderabad Real Estate — A Road Map amid the COVID-19 crisis’, launched on Friday.

Despite the nationwide lockdown, the city continued to witness relatively good office leasing and residential sales. It also led India’s office supply with a 30% share significantly driving the country’s office absorption with an 18% share during the same period. Strong sales has been reported with the least unsold inventory which can be offloaded within two years.

“Hyderabad’s resilience comes from the confidence of doing business instilled by the State government. Business-friendly policies has helped corporates leverage the existing ecosystem to maximize output and emerge as the destination of choice. It attracts young workforce owing to its robust and fast developing infrastructure along with ease of living and cosmopolitan environment,” said CEO and country head-India of JLL Ramesh Nair.

TS-iPass, ICT policy and other investment friendly initiatives by the government helped the economic growth in the last six years, he said. “This has reflected tremendously in the city’s real estate performance,” said managing director–Hyderabad of JLL Sandip Patnaik.

Office space

As the city opened in early May, construction activity resumed and a few office projects started operations by June adding 3.7 million sq. ft and and 2.1 million sq. ft was absorbed dropping the vacancy rate to 9.2 %.

In residential space section, most launches were in the northern and eastern sub-markets and despite the healthy volume good sales kept the city’s unsold inventory at the lowest in the country. Construction resumed at a slow pace due to reverse migration of labour.

In the retail space, rental waivers or rental deferments were offered to battle the ongoing crisis even if leasing activity has continued in highstreet properties. Construction of upcoming malls has resumed, although at a slow pace. The city has recorded highest office net absorption in 2019 compared to any city globally, the report claimed.