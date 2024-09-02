Hyderabad Rains | Surplus water from 33 lakes; 7 lakes reached FTL, says GHMC

Many water bodies within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have reached the surplus water levels under the impact of the continual rains for the past few days.

On Monday (September 2, 2024) morning, a total 33 lakes were releasing surplus water downstream, as per information shared from the Lakes division of GHMC. Seven more lakes have reached the ‘full tank level’ (FTL), shared the officials.

List of lakes with outflow of surplus water

The lakes with outflow of surplus water include Rangadhamuni Kunta, Kuktapally; Mundla Katwa, Moosapet; Boin Cheruvu, Hasmathpet; Kysamma Cheruvu, Kukatpally; Pedda Cheruvu, Nacharam; Thammidi Kunta, Khanamet; Gopi Cheruvu, Lingampally; Chakalavani Cheruvu, Lingampally; Nallagandla Cheruvu; Malka Cheruvu, Raidurg; Bandelaguda Cheruvu; Pedda Cheruvu, Gangaram; Kaidamma Kunta, Hafeezpet; Erla Cheruvu, Madinaguda; Patel Cheruvu, Nacharam; Nalla Cheruvu, Uppal; Nagireddy Kunta, Yapral; Miralam Tank, Bahadurpura; Pedda Cheruvu & Kalmanna Kunta, Gajularamaram; Venna Cheruvu, Jeedimetla; Lingam Cheruvu, Suraram; HMT Lake, Quthbullahpur; Yellamma Cheruvu, Kukatpally; Parki Cheruvu, Kukatpally; Yellamma Cheruvu, Manikonda; Langar Houz Tank, Golkonda; Kotha Cheruvu, Shaikpet; Hussain Sagar, Domalguda; Lotus Pond, Hakimpet; Bathur Kunta, Shaikpet.

Lakes which reached FTL

The lakes which have reached full tank level as per the officials include Sudalavani Kunta, Allahpur; Patan Cheruvu, Patacheru; Raisamudram, Ramachandrapuram; Bandam Cheruvu, Gajularamaram; Chinna Bandam Cheruvu, Suraram, and Ramamma Kunta, Gachibowli.

There are a total 185 notified lakes within the GHMC area, a few of which are nonexistent now. The remaining too have been encroached to varied extents, which results in inundation whenever the city registers intense rainfall.