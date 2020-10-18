Hyderabad rains: Six-year-old girl dies as wall collapses on her

Hyderabad

18 October 2020 14:32 IST

Incessant rain, which lashed on Saturday evening, claimed another young life.

The six-year-old Abida Begum was asleep with her mother and three sisters in a room in their house at Mangalhat when a portion of a wall collapsed and fell on her.

The girl’s father Mohammed Imran, an auto-rickshaw driver was not at home when the incident took place around 12 a.m. on Sunday, Mangalhat inspector G. Ranaveer Reddy said. She was trapped in the debris.

“When his wife Feroza alerted him about the incident, he rushed to his house and with the help of neighbours they removed the debris and shifted her to the Osmania General Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead,” Mr. Reddy said.

The Mangalhat police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and shifted the body to OGH morgue for autopsy.

At Old Malakpet, a daily-wager Somaiah (55) was electrocuted after he came in touch with an electric pole.

Chaderghat police said that the incident took place around 8 p.m. near Pochamma temple.

The victim, a native of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, was walking on the road when rains started. While trying to take shelter, he came in contact with a pole and died on the spot.

His body was shifted to OGH morgue for autopsy.