Hyderabad rains: MAUD to enumerate losses incurred due to floods within a week

Hyderabad

20 October 2020 10:25 IST

Instructions issued to constitute teams at ground level after CM's directions

The State Government has given detailed instructions to the civic authorities for enumeration of the losses incurred by the people, especially the poor living in the low lying areas due to the heavy rains and floods in the recent past.

The orders come in the light of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement that the government was committed to go to the rescue of the poor who suffered miseries because of the heavy rain that hit the city after more than a century. The Chief Minister accordingly announced a series of measures that would be initiated by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department (MAUD) and this was immediately followed by release of ₹550 crore to the Municipal Administration department to start relief works in the right earnest.

According to the orders issued late on Monday evening, the government had set a deadline of seven days for the officials concerned to ensure that problems in the affected areas were redressed so that life returned to normalcy in these areas. The GHMC commissioner had been asked to constitute three-member inter-departmental teams comprising Special officer, GHMC official and Revenue/other department officials locality wise.

Enumeration for distribution of relief amount should cover all the inundated houses without any omission covering such localities including slums and other such areas severely impacted by the rains. Special care should be taken to ensure that individual/group of houses which belong to the poor, slums, areas belonging to the vulnerable sections and other such deserving sections which were impacted due to rains were covered.

Distribution of the relief amount should be done at the doorstep of the affected families and would be done through an App that would capture the Geo-coordinates of the family concerned and its details which would cover relevant details including Aadhaar numbers. The government had decided to involve public representatives in the distribution of the relief material and officials had been directed to ensure that there was no duplication in distribution and that each family would get the relief only once. Officials should take adequate care to ensure that acknowledgment was obtained from the concerned head of family and this would be counter signed by the three officers to avoid duplication.

The same procedure should be adopted in the other urban local bodies which were affected by the heavy rain/flood with the constitution of teams of three officials each by the district collector in consultation with the municipal authorities concerned. The Chief Minister reviewed with senior officials the situation arising out of the incessant rains that resulted in inundation of many low-lying areas during the last week resulting in displacement of people and damage to civic infrastructure in the GMC and other urban local bodies.