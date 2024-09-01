Hyderabad Rains | GHMC commissioner urges people not to step out unless absolutely essential

In the view of incessant rains in Hyderabad, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Amrapali Kata on Sunday (September 1, 2024) has urged people not to step out unless absolutely essential.

Appealing to the citizens and motorists not to walk or drive in the flood waters, the official said children, people in old age should not be allowed to walk in stagnant water by themselves.

GHMC helpline numbers

Ms. Amrapali has asked people not to open manholes. If any of them are found to be open, people can inform the GHMC Control Room. In case of emergency or any issue, people can dial the helpline number 040- 21111111 or 9000113667 (DRF). They can also reach out the corporation (@GHMConline) on social media platform X

