Hyderabad Rains: 11 flights arriving at RGIA diverted due to bad weather

May 08, 2024 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

As heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Tuesday, causing traffic chaos on the roads, air travellers at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) too faced challenges. A total of 11 flights scheduled to arrive at RGIA were diverted due to the adverse weather conditions.

The diverted flights comprised seven from IndiGo, two from Air India, and one each from Vistara and Air India Express. These flights were originally bound for Hyderabad from various cities including Goa, Bangalore, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Coimbatore, and Srinagar. An airport official confirmed that 10 of the diverted flights were diverted to Bangalore’s Kempegowda International Airport, while one landed at Nagpur’s Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

Passengers turned to social media platforms to share updates on their delayed or diverted flights. Airlines also utilised these platforms to communicate diversion updates and address customer concerns regarding delays and diversions. Air Vistara announced on Tuesday evening that “Flight UK887 from Bangalore to Hyderabad is returning back to Bangalore due to adverse weather conditions at Hyderabad airport.”

