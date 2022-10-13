Hyderabad

Hyderabad rain: Twin reservoirs reach full tank level; water being released

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board lifted the gates of the twin reservoirs on Thursday to drain out excess flood water into the Musi eiver, as both the lakes have reached their full tank level.

Owing to heavy rains in the catchment areas, inflows into the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs rose considerably, necessitating the opening of floodgates.

By 5 p.m. on Thursday, six gates of Osmansagar were raised by four feet to release 2,748 cusecs of water downstream into Musi against 2,000 cusecs inflow.

Three gates of Himayatsagar were lifted by two feet, and two gates by one foot, to release 2,812 cusecs of water, against 2,500 cusecs of inflow.


