Hyderabad property show from Jan. 31

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) announced, on Thursday, the ninth edition of “Hyderabad Property Show”, to be held from January 31 to February 2 at Hitex in Madhapur. Over 15,000 types of residential and commercial properties would be displayed in about 80 stalls during the show.

Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao will inaugurate the three-day event and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will be participating in the valedictory function, where he is expected to explain about the latest initiatives in the implementation of the TS Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS-RERA), said president P. Rama Krishna Rao, general secretary V. Rajasekhar Reddy and treasurer Aditya Gowra, at a press conference.

“We are holding the event for the ninth successive year and it will have developers, building material manufacturers and financial institutions from across the city, all under one roof to present the latest advances in the real estate sector. We will be showcasing the best properties in integrated townships, apartment complexes, gated communities, villas, green buildings, retail and commercial complexes,” they said.

What makes the show different from other property exhibitions is it comes with the CREDAI credibility mark as only its member developers are permitted to participate. There are going to be panel discussions in relevant topics on all the three days, they explained.

“Hyderabad has been showing consistent growth over the last five years and the government has been proactive in transformation of making it the most attractive investment destination. We are expecting more reforms like speedier building clearances similar to TS i-Pass for industries. Environment clearances have become faster and the Government is also expected to announce sops to attract developers towards the east side of the city,” said Mr. Rao.

Mr. Reddy claimed that the countrywide slowdown has not affected Hyderabad as demand has been steady and indications are that it is likely to remain so for both office and residential spaces. “We have very low unsold inventory of just about one per cent of our overall production and we expect only rental price correction in the future,” he said. Upcoming growth areas are Patancheru, Kollur, Bachupally and Chandanagar even though the west side continues to be the preferred location for investments, he added.