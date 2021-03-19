Hyderabad Property Show from April 16-18 at Hitex

‘City’s real estate industry witnessed investment of $1 billion in 2019-2020’

Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI)-Hyderabad has announced the 10th edition of the ‘Hyderabad Property Show 2021’ from April 16 to 18 at Hitex, Madhapur, adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols in the design of stalls and also the exhibition layout.

President P. Rama Krishna Rao and general secretary V. Rajashekar Reddy told a press conference that the three-day show will showcase properties suiting every requirement and budget by the developers, providing consumers a chance to get the best options for buying a home in the twin cities. They invited fellow members to book their space and for citizens to visit the show as their prospective dream home is available from the “best and most trusted developers”.

“This year, the property show will have bigger stall sizes, more open spaces, bigger corridors, a big lounge for meetings because of the COVID-19 protocol. The event will present integrated townships, apartment complexes, gated communities, villas and green buildings with a special impetus on retail and commercial complexes,” they informed.

While the previous year was challenging, Hyderabad has emerged as a vibrant city that continues to grow, attract investments and processes streamlined for ease of doing business, Mr Rao said. “All industries are showing signs of remarkable recovery. The discovery of the COVID-19 vaccine is a ray of hope, embodying trust that we can successfully overcome the challenges and conduct normal business,” he added.

Mr Reddy pointed out that the city’s real estate industry witnessed investments of about US$1 billion in 2019-2020 and is expected to see a further surge in investments in the coming quarters. The demand for flexible office spaces has risen after pandemic-induced lockdowns with companies going for a hybrid working model work from home and office to maintain social distancing to reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus,” he asserted.

Stating that the safety of visitors and participants would be ensured, they said guidelines have been rolled out to maintain sanitisation of stalls, provision of sanitisers is available at every stall and wearing a mask at all times at the venue will be mandated, they added. Vice-presidents C. Murali Mohan, K. Rajeshwar and V. Venu Vinod were also present.