Hyderabad prepares for Durga Puja celebrations from Thursday

October 19, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad is abuzz with anticipation as the city prepares to embrace the festivities of Durga Puja starting this Thursday. The celebrations are expected to attract thousands of participants.

The 82nd edition of the Durga Puja celebrations by the Hyderabad Bangalee Samity is set to take place at the Telangana Kala Bharathi (NTR Stadium) from October 19 to 24. The inauguration, scheduled for October 20, will be done by Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals, in the presence of Somesh Kumar, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister. Biswajit Mukherjee, Chairman of the association, revealed that the event will feature in-house cultural programmes featuring artistes from Kolkata, rural Bengal, and other cities.

Simultaneously, the Kompally Suchitra Bengali Cultural Committee is adding a new chapter to the celebrations by hosting their inaugural Durga Puja from October 20 at the AMR Gardens function hall in Kompally. Promising a vibrant and colourful celebration, the committee plans to showcase meticulously crafted idols, traditional rituals, cultural performances, and a diverse array of local delicacies.

Other organisations like Cyberabad Bangali Association in Miyapur; Utsab Cultural Association, Gachibowli; Bangiya Sanskritik; BangiyaSanskritik Sangha, Secunderabad are also organising the Durga Puja pandals for the five day festivities.

