Hyderabad | Free entry to ‘Praja Sambaralu’ at KBR National Park on Sunday, but registration a must

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation commissioner K. Ilambarithi said cultural events will be organised by civic body in the KBR National Park on October 20, under the banner of ‘Praja Sambaralu’.

The events include live music programmes, arts and crafts, and adventure sports, a note from the GHMC informed. Entry is free for Praja Sambaralu, but registration is compulsory for Arts and Painting contests, the note said. For more details, one may contact the Khairatabad zonal office or Jubilee Hills circle office.

