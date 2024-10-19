GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad | ‘Praja Sambaralu’ at KBR National Park on Sunday; Entry free, but registration is a must

Live music programmes, arts and crafts, and adventure sports are among the programmes that would be organised at the park

Published - October 19, 2024 07:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Live music programmes, arts and crafts, adventure sports and other programmes would be held as part of Praja Sambaralu to be held at KBR Park in Hyderabad on Sunday (October 20, 2024).

| Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation commissioner K. Ilambarithi said cultural events will be organised by civic body in the KBR National Park on October 20, under the banner of ‘Praja Sambaralu’.

The events include live music programmes, arts and crafts, and adventure sports, a note from the GHMC informed. Entry is free for Praja Sambaralu, but registration is compulsory for Arts and Painting contests, the note said. For more details, one may contact the Khairatabad zonal office or Jubilee Hills circle office.

