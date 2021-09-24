Hyderabad Postal Region launches special Dak parcel mahotsav

Hyderabad Postal Region has made elaborate arrangements to help people send gift packages to their near and dear ones living across India and abroad by launching a four-month long Dak parcel mahotsav.

The parcel mahotsav will ensure parcel bookings for the forthcoming festival season of Dasara, Deepavali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Christmas-New Year and Pongal till January 15. A dedicated parcel counter is set up at every Head Post Office with extended counter working hours whenever and wherever required as per demand.

A release from the Hyderabad Postal Region said that parcel pick-up from customers’ doorstep has been arranged based on online requests received on POST INFO APP or by requests through the beat postman in Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nizamabad and Warangal.

To keep customers updated about the status of their parcels, an SMS alert would be sent soon after the delivery of the consignment. Online tracking of parcels is also available besides pre-delivery alerts being sent to customers’ mobile numbers. The delivery of parcels is provided with GPS enabled application to ensure accuracy.

Since April, 269% increase in parcel traffic has been registered in Hyderabad Region comprising 33 districts of Telangana.