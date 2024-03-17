Hyderabad poll preparedness is complete, says Ronald Rose

March 17, 2024 04:52 am | Updated 04:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Lok Sabha election to the parliament constituencies of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, and the bye-election to the Assembly constituency of Secunderabad cantonment (SC), necessitated by the death of its legislator Lasya Nanditha Sayanna, will be held in the fourth phase, on May 13.

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on Saturday, the Model Code of Conduct came into effect at 3 p.m. The election notification will be released on April 18, the last date of nominations is April 25, and the date of counting of votes is June 4.

According to the District Election Officer and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner Ronald Rose, as per the final roll published on February 8 this year, there are 45,70,138 voters, including 65,595 young voters in the 14 Assembly constituencies that make up Hyderabad and Secunderabad Parliament constituencies, and one Assembly constituency of Secunderabad Cantonment.

New voter enrolment for citizens, however, will continue till April 14 – 10 days to the last date of nominations and the final roll will be published on the last date of finalisation of candidates.

Addressing the press on election preparedness on Saturday, Mr. Ronald Rose said there will be 3,986 polling stations and all are being equipped with CCTV surveillance units for real-time monitoring from the command centre. All arrangements to implement the MCC effectively are already in place, he said.

In view of duplication of voters, and as per claims and objections received from voters till March 15, a total of 2,02,923 voters’ details were corrected for shifting of residence, inclusion or deletion, he said, adding that voters should dial 1950 or 1800-599-2999, the 24x7 helpline for election related complaints.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy said 18 integrated inter-commissionerate check-posts were set up. Of the 13 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces assigned to the district, six have already taken up the job.

He said the aim will be to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner by checking the four Ms – muscle, money, misinformation, and Model Code of Conduct.

Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, Addl. Collector (Revenue) Hemanta Keshav Patil, Addl. Commissioner of Police Vikram Singh Mann, Director, Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management, N. Prakash Reddy were present at the briefing.

