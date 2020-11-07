Hyderabad policeman runs 2 km to make way for ambulance

Netizens hail Hyderabad traffic constable.

“Congratulations Daddy” — the message written on a piece of paper by his seven-year-old daughter moved a traffic constable to tears. His child was among the thousands who appreciated his response to a call of duty. Abids traffic constable G. Babji last week went the extra mile to save the life of a cardiac patient being transported in an ambulance, and it has earned him praise from Union Ministers and also ordinary folk who watched him on their televisions.

For Mr. Babji, a resident of Lal Darwaza, it was but a dull day until he sighted an ambulance blaring its horn, seeking immediate road clearance on the busy Bank Street-Koti stretch of the city during peak commuting hours. As the siren was not heeded by the chock-a-block traffic, the 38-year-old constable pulled off his cap and started running in front of the ambulance, waving and gesticulating to other vehicles to give way for the emergency vehicle.

What brought Mr. Babji close to the hearts of netizens was his grit and determination in running ahead of the ambulance until it found a clear pathway near the Old Andhra Bank building to rush ahead to the hospital.

The patient was admitted in time and his life saved within the golden hour, thanks to Mr. Babji’s efforts. The patient’s son, who was sitting in the front cabin of the vehicle, videographed the constable, who ran for almost 2 km.

“I did not know I was being videographed. I was only focused on securing clearance for the ambulance,” Mr. Babji told The Hindu.

He informed his inspector about the incident and went back home at night. Two days later, when the video went viral on social media winning hearts on the internet, he was hailed as ‘hero’.

After watching the video on a news channel, Mr. Babji’s daughter Sharanya asked her mother ‘why daddy is running.’

“When my wife explained about the incident, she immediately took a piece of paper and drew a greeting card for me. I felt really happy and broke into tears,” he said.

“Humanity personified! I commend Sri G.Babji, @hydcitypolice constable who saved a life by ensuring smooth passage of an ambulance in a highly congested traffic. Each of us have to draw inspiration from such compassionate officers & do our bit in being helpful for those in need,” Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy tweeted.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar shared the video and said “HTP officer Babji of Abids Traffic PS clearing the way for an ambulance. Well done.HTP in the service of citizens.”

The constable was later rewarded by the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, who said “sensitivity for the public is the soul of City Police”.While DGP M. Mahender Reddy tweeted “#LifeSaviours When it comes to 'Safety of Citizens', Ready to stretch out to any extent… #YourPolice.”