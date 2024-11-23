 />

Hyderabad police stations reject activist’s requests on e-petty cases

Published - November 23, 2024 10:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed

While e-petty cases are being filed in large numbers across the State, police stations within the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate are rejecting the requests of an activist who sought to study the specifics of such cases, citing certain provisions of the RTI Act.

The issue assumes significance as official data shows that the Hyderabad City Police booked 3,78,732 e-petty cases in 2021, 4,19,610 in the subsequent year, and 2,19,977 last year.

While the Falaknuma, Ramgopalpet, and Chandrayagutta police stations provided the number of registered cases, others, including Kamatipura, Nallakunta, Market, and Hussaini Alam, rejected the request for section-wise FIR copies or lists of convicted persons. They invoked various provisions of the RTI Act, 2005, including Section 8(1)(j) (information relating to personal information) and Section 11(a) (information pertaining to third parties).

The activist, S.Q. Masood, filed a second appeal earlier this year. Writing to the Commissioner of Police (CP), he expressed concern over the transfer of his RTI request from the CP’s office to Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police, and police stations, and pointed out that significant efforts were made by the government to digitise information, as well as build apps.

“The blanket rejection of requests is unfortunate. Such delays hinder the free flow of information. Lower-rank officials should be sensitised about the RTI Act,” said Mr. Masood.

