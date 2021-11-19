Hyderabad police officer’s attempts to help accused raises eyebrows

HYDERABAD

19 November 2021 18:40 IST

He was suspended earlier for alleged links to slain gangster Nayeemuddin

What was a police officer of Hyderabad Commissionerate doing at Raidurg police station, in Cyberabad Commissionerate, when a builder accused of cheating different persons was arrested.

The presence of this police officer, who was earlier suspended for his alleged connections with slain gangster Nayeemuddin, at Raidurg police station when the builder was brought there for questioning in a cheating case raised many an eyebrow. Unconfirmed reports said that the officer even attempted to help the builder secure a bail using his good offices.

The movements and presence of the police officer, whose friends often boast of his commitment and conviction in discharging duties, became a point of serious discussion in police circles. It is said the police officer was a ‘good friend’ of the builder and hence tried to help him out.

Inquiries conducted, unofficially, by some police personnel of Cyberabad indicated that the builder would take help of ‘friends’ to solve problems faced in his real estate deals and other business transactions. Interestingly, it is said the builder has ‘good journalist friends’.

One of them works as anchor for a regional news channel and often appears as moderator for political discussions especially connected to Andhra Pradesh. There is no concrete evidence but grapevine has it that this anchor lives in a villa belonging to the builder located in a posh locality of the western part of the city.

This police officer and the journalist often turn up at the builder’s office in Gachchibowli and ‘help their friend in sorting out the differences he has with his clients using their good offices’. “How can a serving police officer go to a police station to rescue a person who is facing serious criminal charges,” is the question several police officers are raising during private conversations.

Already, the said officer was accused of being in contact with slain gangster Nayeemuddin (when the latter was alive) and his friends. He faced disciplinary action and somehow managed to get back into the job. His presence at the police station and attempts to help out a person facing criminal charges suggest little did he learn from the disciplinary action, say some police officers.