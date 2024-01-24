GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad police arrest Rajasthan youth for conning people of ₹ 1 lakh with fake INC website

January 24, 2024 12:03 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Lavpreet Kaur
Screenshot of the website http://donateinc.co.in/

The Hyderabad cyber crime police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old youth from Rajasthan for creating a fake domain name and website of the Indian National Congress (INC) party and conning people by seeking donations. Officials said that the accused, Surendra Choudary, was nabbed from Jaipur.

He created a fake website with the domain name ‘DonateINC.co.in’, which mirrors the actual website of INC (DonateINC.net), said ACP of Hyderabad cyber crimes, G. Siva Maruthi. “People were tricked into believing it to be a genuine website and donated money,” he said, adding that the total amount collected is close to ₹1 lakh. The number of victims who made the donations is yet to be known.

Choudary was charged under Sections 66C and D of the Information Technology Act, 2000, for stealing the charity amount by using fake logo of the party.

After detecting and identifying the details of the accused, a team proceeded to Rajasthan and nabbed him. He was brought to Hyderabad with a transit warrant and was being sent for judicial remand, said A.V. Ranganath, Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad. 

Hyderabad / Telangana / Rajasthan / Indian National Congress

