Hyderabad Police ‘lathi charge’ warning to vendors sparks outrage

A video going viral on social media shows a Hyderabad city police patrol van announcing on a hailer that lathi charge will be used if establishments in the old city remain open after 11 p.m. .

In the video, an official inside the patrol van can be heard on the PA system announcing, “Do not be outside in this area post 11 p.m. If you are spotted, you will be thrashed, lathi-charged. No friendly police, only lathi-charge police. Do not open the place after 11.”

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi took to X to criticise the announcement, writing, “@TelanganaDGP @CPHydCity could such an announcement be made by police in Jubilee Hills? Whether they are Irani chai hotels, pan shops, or commercial establishments, they should be allowed to remain open till at least 12 AM. In any case, there should be a uniform policy across the board. Big metros across the country allow shops to be open at night. There’s already an economic downturn. Why is it different in Hyderabad?”

When asked about the video, senior officials said they are working to identify its origin. “Hyderabad police would not say such things. Efforts are on to check the source and origin of the incident,” said one official.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad city police’s official handle posted a tweet clarifying, “The recent social media news making rounds that city police are closing shops by 10.30 or 11 pm are totally misleading. The shops and establishments will open/close as per the already existing rules only. Hence the same may be noted by all.”

