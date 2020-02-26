Hyderabad police file cases against poet Imran Pratapgarhi over anti-CAA event

HYDERABAD

26 February 2020 11:10 IST

They say he and the organisers violated conditions for the programme

The Hyderabad police have registered cases against poet Imran Pratapgarhi and two organisers of a poetry programme for violating conditions pertaining to the conduct of an event.

The programme (Ehtaji Mushaira) was held as a mark of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at QQ Stadium, Charminar, late on Monday.

During the protest, Mr Pratapgarhi said “Mujhe hairath hey ki us Hyderabad mein koi Shaheenbagh kyu nahi hai” (I am shocked that there is no Shaheen Bagh in Hyderabad).

It was stated in the FIR that the statement was made in ‘provocative manner’. However, the Charminar police said that the cases may or may not be extended against Mr Pratapgarhi after investigation.

Hyderabad’s Additional Commissioner of Police granted permission to conduct the poetry programme on the conditions that the meeting should be conducted between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and provocative speeches or slogans which can hurt feelings of public or any sections should not be made.

Nearly 3,000 people attended the Mushaira, which started at 6.30 p.m. However, the programme went on till 9.48 p.m. The police said that though they had asked the organisers to conclude the programme at 9 p.m., they — Syed Sleem and Khaja Bilal — did not do so.

Cases under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 505 (1) (b) (With intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) were registered against Mr Saleem, Mr Bilal and Mr Pratapgarhi. The Charminar police said that they will investigate the case.