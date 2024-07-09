GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad police detain 130, including students and DSC job aspirants

Registered applicants to DSC can download their hall tickets from July 11 at https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in

Published - July 09, 2024 08:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed at the office of the Commissioner and Director, School Education, at Saifabad here on July 8 as activists of student organisations and aspirants who were demanding postponement of the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam, were detained by the police.

As many as 130 people, including aspirants and students from various colleges, were taken into preventive custody by the Khairatabad police. The police maintained that the protesting group did not take prior permission. Following the protest call, at around 11 a.m., hundreds of DSC aspirants and others gathered near the School Education office. They demanded that DSC should be postponed for three months, and the number of posts must also be increased.

According to the protesters, “There is not sufficient time for exam preparation. The Hostel Welfare Officer and DAO exams were concluded recently, and the test syllabi of TET and DSC too are different from each other. The TET results were announced recently, and the DSC exam is scheduled to start next week.” The Khairatabad police detained the protesters and later shifted them to Goshamahal Police Stadium.

Meanwhile, a release from the Director, of School Education, EV. Narasimha Reddy informed that registered applicants for DSC exam should start downloading their hall tickets from July 11 (Thursday) evening onwards, on the official website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in

The online computer-based test will be conducted as per schedule from July 18 to August 5. Through DSC-2024, the government announced the recruitment of 11,062 posts of School Assistants, Language Pandits, Secondary Grade Teachers, Physical Education Teachers and Special Education Teachers at the primary level and Special Education Teachers (School Assistant) in upper primary/secondary level in government and local body schools.

