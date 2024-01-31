85 staffers of Panjagutta Police Station transferred

January 31, 2024 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner issued orders transferring 85 staffers of Panjagutta Police Station, including Sub Inspectors, Assistant Sub Inspectors, Home Guards and Constables on Wednesday. The staff strength of the police station is 139. The police personnel of the station have been ordered to report at City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters, Hyderabad.

B. Harishwar Reddy, N. Shiva Shanker (earlier suspended in September), Mirza Lateef Baig, Shaik Nagulmeera, K. Bhavana, G. Cheluvaiah, Mohammed Yaseen Ali, N. Giridhar, L Vijayakanth, V.R.K. Naidu, and B. Kishan are among the Panjagutta police officers who have been transferred.

New personnel from various police stations in the city were assigned to report to Panjagutta police station on Wednesday.

The police station jurisdiction, with five sectors, covers parts of centrally located places in Hyderabad including Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Kundanbagh, RBI Quarters, Journalist colony, Nagarjuna Circle, Lal bungalow, Country club, NIMS Hospital etc.

It is pertinent to mention that the Station House Officer of Panjagutta, B. Durga Rao was suspended for falsely implicating the driver of former Bodhan MLA Mohommad Shakil. It was the MLA’s son Raheel Aamir who was at the wheel in a road accident. The SHO is now reportedly missing.

Raheel Aamir, driving drunk, crashed his luxury car into the road divider on the road opposite to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Begumpet during the wee hours of December 24 and escaped the scene even when the on-duty police could take him into custody. Raheel was earlier involved in the accident reported at road number 45 of Jubilee Hills which killed a toddler in March, 2022

Escape from the police station

In another incident , one Aamir Ali was arrested by the Panjagutta police for crashing a rented car into the public, and fled from the police station two days ago. Aamir Ali was initially booked for not returning the rented car. When the police tried to locate and chase him, he took off in the car and crashed into a group of people, injuring them. While he tried to escape on foot, he was caught by the public and handed over to the cops. He then ‘escaped’ from the police custody.

In September 2023, staffers of Meridian Restaurant, located stone-throw away from the police station, were arrested for allegedly beating a customer to death. Orders were issued suspending Punjagutta Sub Inspector Shiva Shanker and Head Constable Ramesh following allegations that the officers refused to take up the complaint and neglected the customer’s health condition, resulting in his death.