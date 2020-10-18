Hyderabad Police Commissioner reviews situation in Old City

Hyderabad

18 October 2020 13:24 IST

As a Falaknuma railway bridge road caved in, the police erected barricades and took steps to prevent the public from taking that route by diverting the traffic.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar on Sunday morning visited the flood-affected areas in the Old City to review the situation after Saturday night’s downpour.

“Last night our men rescued those trapped in the floods and evacuated them to safer areas,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said that they are rescuing those in flood-prone areas in coordination with GHMC officials.

He advised the public not to take out vehicles on road, as Indian Meteorological Department had forecast heavy rain for the next three days.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said that on Saturday night, Balapur Tabaal breached due to heavy rains, which had caused heavy flooding in the low lying areas.

“Citizens were alerted in time and were taken to safe areas,” he said.

Further, he tweeted that the traffic personnel along GHMC officials are clearing the waterlogging at major parts of the city and are removing the uprooted trees.

He said that traffic normalcy has been restored under Tolichowki flyover and now vehicles going towards Gachibowli from Mehdipatnam and vice versa are moving freely.