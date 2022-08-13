Hyderabad Police Commissioner goes down the memory lane

HPS-Begumpet celebrates annual investiture ceremony

The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, celebrated the annual investiture ceremony with the City Police Commissioner, C.V. Anand attending as chief guest.

Mr Anand inspected the parade led by The Nishan Toli bearing the school flag and the flags of four houses — Nagarjuna, Nalanda, Taxila, and Vijayanagar. He invested the Prefectorial Board for 2022-23 and later bestowed the Cane Of Honour on Lance Corporal Siddharth Kumar Gupta.

Mr. Anand, an alumnus belonging to the batch of 1986, spoke fondly of the nostalgia that engulfs him every time he returns to the campus. He said the beauty of the khaki uniform was that it was a great leveller. He also talked about how the school gave him confidence. He urged the students to soar high like the eagle.

Head Boy designate Ankith Suhas Rao and Head Girl designate Rhea Abraham also spoke on the occasion. Principal Madhav Deo Saraswat presented the annual report. The traditional ceremony was graced by Board of Governors president A. Shyam Mohan, vice-chairman Gusti J. Noria, secretary Faiz Khan and secretary to Board of Governors M. Radha Reddy, among others.