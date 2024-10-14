GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad police bust racket selling fake mosquito repellent liquids, coils and other consumer goods

Published - October 14, 2024 10:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a crackdown on counterfeit products, Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone, along with copyright authentication field agents, conducted simultaneous raids on three general stores in Begum Bazaar and Erragadda. 

The operation led to the arrest of three individuals allegedly involved in illegally procuring and selling duplicate branded products. The accused, identified as Ramesh Kumar Parmar, Hitesh Pawar, and Ramesh Kumar, were running general stores under the names RM General Store, Sri Saroj Agency, and Sri Traders, respectively. They were allegedly involved in selling counterfeit versions of popular brands. The raids uncovered a significant stash of counterfeit products, including mosquito repellent liquids, coils, surface cleaners, and instant adhesives. The total estimated value of the seized goods is around ₹2 lakh.

According to police, the accused were part of a network that sourced counterfeit products and repackaged them to resemble genuine brands. “They then sold these products to unsuspecting customers, misleading them with the promise of original quality and safety,” said the police. The trio were handed over to the Begum Bazar police station for further investigation. 

